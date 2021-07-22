Oh brother! Injury could scupper the Taylor family reunion when Peterborough United tackle Barnet

Jack Taylor in action with Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Taylors, at 24 Harry is a year older than Jack, travelled through the Chelsea Academy together and played in the same Barnet side before Jack made his £500k move to the Weston Homes Stadium in January, 2020.

Jack said: “Harry has picked up a knock so he might not play. That would be a shame for the family as it would have been good to see us playing against each other. Normally we play in the same side.

“It will still be great for me to go back though as I had some good times at the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Taylor (left) in action for Barnet against MK Dons. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

“There will still be a few people I know knocking around there so it will be great to catch up.

“It should be a decent game as well. It’s a decent pitch at Barnet and it’s a cracking stadium.

“We will probably get more out of this game than we did from the Chelsea match last week. That was tough against players of the quality of Hakim Ziyech. It was a great experience to play against some world-class players though.

“But it’s all about getting ready for the Luton game (Championship opener) for us and I’m enjoying playing and working with Jorge Grant.

“We’re still getting used to how each other plays, and the strengths and weaknesesses we have, but it’s obvious Jorge has lots of quality.

“There is competition for places all over the team and that can only be a good thing.