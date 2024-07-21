Odoh thrilled to score his first goal for Peterborough United...and why Ronnie Edwards played only 15 minutes on his Southampton debut
Winger Odoh, who moved to Posh from League Two side Harrogate Town, delivered a cool finish after scooting clear of the Baggies backline.
It was an equaliser, but it proved to be a consolation goal as the Championship side sealed a 2-1 win at St George’s Park on Saturday with an own goal from Posh centre-back Romoney Crichlow.
"I’ve been trying to get on the scoresheet before the league season starts mainly for my confidence,” Odoh admitted. “I know I have to provide goals and assists for the team as I’m an attacker so now I feel excited as well as confident.
"I had to tell Ricky Jade-Jones to leave the ball as he would have been offside, but then I had a lot of time to think about the finish which made it more difficult. I’m just so pleased I managed to score.
"It was my first time at St George’s and what amazing facilities they have. I used it as motivation as well as another opportunity to get match fit.
"It’s about getting rustiness out of the system as the season is coming quickly.”
Posh boss Darren Ferguson was delighted for his 24 year-old summer signing.
"I was pleased for Abraham,” Ferguson said. “He needed a goal for his confidence as he’s had some chances and he took it well."
RONNIE’S SAINTS DEBUT
Former Posh defender Ronnie Edwards’ Southampton debut lasted just 15 minutes of a 7-1 friendly win over National League Eastleigh.
He was substituted as a precaution after feeling a ‘tightness’ in his leg.
Premier League Southampton now travel to Spain for a pre-season training camp.