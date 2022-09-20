News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Jonson Clarke-Harris is the current SkyBet favourite to win League One's Golden Boot.

ODDS: Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris remains front runner to win League One's golden boot in thrilling race with Ipswich Town, Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Port Vale hot-shots

Jonson Clarke-Harris has banged in five goals in Posh’s opening nine League One fixtures.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:25 am

He started out as SkyBet’s pre-season favourite to be League One’s Golden Boot – and after his great start, that is where he remains.

It looks like it’s going to be a cracking race through the season with no-one pulling away just yet at the top of the scoring charts.

Jonson Clarke-Harris has seen his odds cut from 5/1 to 7/2.

Here are the strikers he will have to outshoot this season to take the honours.

You can get all the latest Posh news here

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

7/2 Current goals: 5

Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales

2. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth)

6/1 Current goals: 5

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

3. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town)

12/1 Current goals: 6

Photo: Harry Hubbard

Photo Sales

4. Dane Scarlett (Portsmouth)

14/1 Current goals: 3

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Jonson Clarke-HarrisLeague OnePortsmouthWycombe Wanderers
Next Page
Page 1 of 4