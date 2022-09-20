He started out as SkyBet’s pre-season favourite to be League One’s Golden Boot – and after his great start, that is where he remains.

It looks like it’s going to be a cracking race through the season with no-one pulling away just yet at the top of the scoring charts.

Jonson Clarke-Harris has seen his odds cut from 5/1 to 7/2.

Here are the strikers he will have to outshoot this season to take the honours.

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) 7/2 Current goals: 5 Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) 6/1 Current goals: 5 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) 12/1 Current goals: 6 Photo: Harry Hubbard Photo Sales

4. Dane Scarlett (Portsmouth) 14/1 Current goals: 3 Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales