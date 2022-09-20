ODDS: Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris remains front runner to win League One's golden boot in thrilling race with Ipswich Town, Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Port Vale hot-shots
Jonson Clarke-Harris has banged in five goals in Posh’s opening nine League One fixtures.
He started out as SkyBet’s pre-season favourite to be League One’s Golden Boot – and after his great start, that is where he remains.
It looks like it’s going to be a cracking race through the season with no-one pulling away just yet at the top of the scoring charts.
Jonson Clarke-Harris has seen his odds cut from 5/1 to 7/2.
Here are the strikers he will have to outshoot this season to take the honours.
You can get all the latest Posh news here
Page 1 of 4