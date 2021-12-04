Nottingham Forest boss admits his side were second best in the first-half, but worthy winners over Peterborough United in the end

Posh boss Darren Ferguson with Swansea manager Steve Cooper. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Forest delivered a flat first-half display before taking control of the game to win with late goals from Manchester United loanee James Garner and Ryan Yates. Garner tapped in from close range, while Yates was fortunate as a corner hit him and flew into the net.

Forest have lost just once in 14 matches since Cooper replaced Chris Hughton as manager. A succession of draws has stopped them climbing higher than 13th.

“It’s great to win the game,” Cooper said. “We needed to win after three consecutive draws. We didn’t play well enough in the first half. The principles of the game weren’t quite right. In possession, we didn’t get on the ball and make enough passes. Out of possession, we didn’t get up to Peterborough and win the ball back often enough.

Nottingham Forest score their second goal against Posh. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“That needed addressing. There were some tactical things as well that needed changing.

“But second half, I thought we were really good. I thought the game was played in Peterborough’s half. I felt we could have had a couple of penalties. I felt we were probing, and I felt we were the team who were going to create the better chances and fortunately, that was the case.

“We were getting in down the sides, and we scored from with people getting in the six-yard box, which is something we challenged the players to do a couple of days ago.

“You could say it was a fortunate second goal, but it was a great delivery. That’s what you aim to do. You aim to create chaos and confusion through good positioning, good movement and good delivery - and that’s what happened.