Nothing for Peterborough United to fear says Nathan...as long as the lessons from defeat at Luton Town are learnt quickly
Experienced Peterborough United defender Nathan Thompson believes Posh have nothing to fear from the Championship as long as they learn the lessons of yesterday’s (August 7) defeat at Luton Town quickly.
Posh were well beaten 3-0 by an impressive Hatters side at Kenilworth Road who ruthlessly punished some defensive frailties. Two goals in three second-half minutes settled the destination of the points after Luton had deservedly taken a 1-0 lead into the interval.
Thompson said: “We have to learn very quickly and adapt to this level. These boys will punish you if you switch off like we punished teams in League One last season. If you have a lapse in concentration they will find the back of the net.
“We said that at half-time, we felt we were in the game. We hadn’t dominated possession or anything, but we had created a couple of half chances. They had a lot more of the ball, but we felt if we could stay in the game we would have a chance.
“Confidence tends to bring opportunities, but we made fell foul of a couple of mistakes and the half-chances dried up. “The manager said afterwards we have to stop conceding goals in quick succession. Those mistakes take away any momentum.
“There really is nothing to be feared. We had spells of possession and we just need to build and improve on that in the nexxt couple of matches.”
Posh host League One side Plymouth Argyle in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (August 10, 7.45pm) before tackling Derby County in the first Championship fixture of the season at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (August 14, 12.30pm). The Derby game is live on Sky television.