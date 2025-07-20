Not many Peterborough United players can beat Keir Perkins for London Road loyalty

That prompted the PT the find the longest serving Posh players in one continuous spell. Spoiler alert, there aren’t many who can beat Perkins for longevity and loyalty.
Only players who appeared for Posh in Football League games were included. We didn’t include years spent in the club’s Academy. We took the year a player signed/turned pro to the year they left London Road. Part years were included.
Information taken from records supplied by Posh statistician Mick Robinson.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.