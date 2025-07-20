Posh captain Keir Perkins (right) shaking hands with teammate Tara Kirk. Photo Darren Wiles.placeholder image
Not many Peterborough United players can beat Keir Perkins for London Road loyalty

By Alan Swann
Published 20th Jul 2025, 08:18 BST
Peterborough United Women’s captain Keir Perkins has just signed on for an 11th season at the club.

That prompted the PT the find the longest serving Posh players in one continuous spell. Spoiler alert, there aren’t many who can beat Perkins for longevity and loyalty.

Only players who appeared for Posh in Football League games were included. We didn’t include years spent in the club’s Academy. We took the year a player signed/turned pro to the year they left London Road. Part years were included.

Information taken from records supplied by Posh statistician Mick Robinson.

1987-1994.

1. MICK HALSALL - 8 years

1987-1994. Photo: Paul Marriott

1997-2004.

2. TONY SHIELDS - 8 years

1997-2004. Photo: PT

1978-1985

3. PHIL CHARD - 8 years

1978-1985 Photo: David Lowndes

1996-2003.

4. ANDY EDWARDS - 8 years

1996-2003. Photo: PT

