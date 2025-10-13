Not good enough for Peterborough United or Peterborough Sports, but now good enough for Chelsea!

Justin Osagie after signing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

A central defender who flopped at Peterborough United and Peterborough Sports has signed for Chelsea.

Justin Osagie signed a one-year contract at Posh in October 2024 after a successful trial at London Road. The 19 year-old had been released by Celtic after moving to Scotland from the West Ham United Academy.

But Osagie didn’t feature in a single first team squad at Posh. He was sent on loan to National League North side Sports last season where he also didn’t impress before picking up an injury.

Posh released Osagie in May, 2025 and he started a trial at Chelsea that summer. The Londoners have now given the player an Under 21 contract. The now 20 year-old was on the bench for the Blues in a Vertu Trophy tie at Northampton Town earlier this season.