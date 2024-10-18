But for every Harrison Burrows there is a Flynn Clarke and for every Matthew Etherington there is a Janaai Gordon. Not every player goes on to fulfil their potential.
All the players featured here were Academy stars who made their Posh debuts at aged 18 or under. None of them made it at Football League level although one of them still has a chance and another scored twice in a World Cup qualifying game in the summer.
See how many you remember…
The players ages on debuts are listed as years/month/days.
1. CHARLIE COULSON
Age at debut: 16/3/10....Posh apps: 1... Future club: Deeping Rangers. The midfielder became the second youngest Posh player in the club's Football League history when coming on as a substitute in the final Championship game of the 2011-12 season against Watford. Never played again. Went on to play for many local-ish non-league clubs including a long spell at Deeping Rangers. Photo: PT
2. ADLER NASCIMENTO
Age at debut: 16/5/14...Posh apps: 1...Current club: Crystal Palace. An exciting young forward who made his debut on the final day of the 2020-21 League One promotion season. He wouldn't sign a pro contract at London Road on his 17th birthday which allowed Crystal Palace to spirit him away, although it did cost them a reported £500k. Nascimento has yet to make a senior Palace appearance, although he is still only 19. He's not appeared in their Under 21s in the EFL Trophy this season either which is a shame as they visit Posh next month. Photo: Joe Dent
3. KASEY DOUGLAS
Age at debut: 16/7/0...Posh apps: 1...Future club: St Neots. A midfielder who made his sole Posh appearance in an infamous EFL Trophy game at Barnet in 2016 which attracted just over 300 fans as both teams had already been eliminated from the competition. Huntingdon lad who went on to play for non-league clubs in and around his home town. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JANAAI GORDON
Age on debut: 16/9/15...Posh apps: 7...Future club: West Ham...A big, for his age, centre-forward who was given his Posh first-team opportunity because of an injury crisis in a Championship home game with Wolves in 2012. Featured in a few squads before surprisingly leaving Posh for West Ham United. Unsurprisingly didn't make a senior appearance for The Hammers, but did sit on the bench a few times. Made fleeting appearances for Newport and Cheltenham before settling for a non-league career at the likes of Oxford City, Banbury, Boston United and Brackley. Photo: david lowndes
