2 . ADLER NASCIMENTO

Age at debut: 16/5/14...Posh apps: 1...Current club: Crystal Palace. An exciting young forward who made his debut on the final day of the 2020-21 League One promotion season. He wouldn't sign a pro contract at London Road on his 17th birthday which allowed Crystal Palace to spirit him away, although it did cost them a reported £500k. Nascimento has yet to make a senior Palace appearance, although he is still only 19. He's not appeared in their Under 21s in the EFL Trophy this season either which is a shame as they visit Posh next month. Photo: Joe Dent