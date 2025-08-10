Not a lot of Championship joy for the Peterborough United old boys, but a couple of ex-club full-backs did well

Rangers manager Russell Martin issuing instructions during the draw with Dundee. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former Peterborough United skipper Hector Kyprianou’s debut as a Championship player ended in a frustrating defeat.

The Cyprus international played the entire game in the centre of midfield for Watford who went down to a 94th-minute goal at Charlton Athletic. Kyprianou was cautioned in the 25th minute of the 1-0 defeat.

It was a quiet day for ex-Posh winger Kwame Poku. He played 67 minutes of QPR’s 1-1 Championship draw with Preston North End at Loftus Road. QPR led at the break after former Posh defender Andrew Hughes kicked the ball against a team-mate who recorded an own goal.

Another ex-Posh skipper Harrison Burrows was part of the Sheffield United side beaten 4-1 at home by Bristol City in a Saturday evening game, but Ronnie Edwards started his first EFL game for Southampton as ‘The Saints’ scored two goals in added time to pip Wrexham 2-1 at St Mary’s. Edwards conceded the penalty that enabled Wrexham to go ahead and was taken off after 80 minutes.

In League One Malik Mothersille was an unused sub as Stockport County earned a fine 2-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers. County have won both of their League One games so far as have Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers. They came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Mansfield Town courtesy of a 96th-minute strike.

Former Posh full-back Dan Butler was credited with an assist on the only goal of a 1-0 win for Stevenage over Rotherham United. Stevenage have also won their opening two games.

In League Two one-time Posh full-back Liam Shephard scored on his second debut for Newport County in a 2-1 win at Crawley.

Former Posh captain Russell Martin has had a rocky start to his Scottish Premiership career with Rangers. Rangers needed a 92nd-minute penalty to draw 1-1 with Dundee at Ibrox. They have now failed to win either of their first two league games for the first time in 36 years. Manny Fernandez was an unused sub.