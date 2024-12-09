Northampton Town vs Peterborough United- Live blog as it's time for the Nene Derby!
Posh could make changes after Wednesday’s humbling at home to Burton Albion but travel to Northampton looking to avenge last year’s defeat.
Emmanuel Fernandez is available again after suspension.
Follow all of the action on the live blog below.
LIVE: Northampton vs Posh
Defeat
Corner, Collins block prevented 3-1, Posh gave the ball away in the final third again, pathetic
Northampton keep it in the corner for 2 minutes, just one left
3 added minutes
Posh sub
CCC for Sparkes
85 mins 2-1 Northampton
Posh behind, a hopeful ball into the box gets pumped in, Roberts gets in between Fernandez and Sparkes, so weak from both of them allowed about five touches to control it, roll it to McGeehan and he smashes the ball past Bilokapic from close range
2-1 Northampton
McGeehan
82 mins 1-1
Great potential chance goes begging, Jones with a bursting run down the left, Mothersille works himself a tap in chance in the box but Jones massively overhits the pass. Wasted.
78 mins 1-1
Good near post claim from Bilokapic again.
Posh need some possession.
75 mins 1-1
Northampton corner as they break following yet another Randall blocked shot.
71 mins 1-1
Northampton seem energised from that miss and are having a spell now.
Bilokapic has to punch off his line from a corner speared in.
Oh dear
Ricky-Jade Jones what have you done?
Miss of the season, open goal.
Brilliant move, Mothersille to Randall to on left of the box, rolls it across to Jones in the middle of the box, he can’t miss, except he did.
De Havilland for Kyprianou
Northampton sub
TJ Eyoma, Tarique Fosu, Ben Fox on
McGowan, Hondermarck, Hoskins off
61 mins 1-1
Hayes does brilliantly to beat two men on the right, finds Randall middle of the box, Randall chops onto his left foot and sees a shot from a very promising position blocked.
57 mins 1-1
Double chance for Posh.
Hayes fires a good shot from the edge of the box that is blocked by Guthrie, then it comes out to Mothersille who tries to curl into the far corner from the right, pushed out of danger by the keeper.
53 mins 1-1
Easily cleared by Fernendez, looks like Collins took a whack in the face.
52 mins 1-1
Northampton corner.