Live

Northampton Town vs Peterborough United- Live blog as it's time for the Nene Derby!

By Ben Jones
Published 9th Dec 2024, 18:36 BST
Joel Randall of Peterborough United battles for the ball against Northampton Town last season. Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
Joel Randall of Peterborough United battles for the ball against Northampton Town last season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to Sixfields to face bitter rivals Northampton Town.

Posh could make changes after Wednesday’s humbling at home to Burton Albion but travel to Northampton looking to avenge last year’s defeat.

Emmanuel Fernandez is available again after suspension.

Follow all of the action on the live blog below.

LIVE: Northampton vs Posh

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:50 BST

FT

Defeat

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:50 BST

Corner, Collins block prevented 3-1, Posh gave the ball away in the final third again, pathetic

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:49 BST

Northampton keep it in the corner for 2 minutes, just one left

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:47 BST

3 added minutes

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:46 BST

Posh sub

CCC for Sparkes

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:43 BST

85 mins 2-1 Northampton

Posh behind, a hopeful ball into the box gets pumped in, Roberts gets in between Fernandez and Sparkes, so weak from both of them allowed about five touches to control it, roll it to McGeehan and he smashes the ball past Bilokapic from close range

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:40 BST

2-1 Northampton

McGeehan

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:39 BST

82 mins 1-1

Great potential chance goes begging, Jones with a bursting run down the left, Mothersille works himself a tap in chance in the box but Jones massively overhits the pass. Wasted.

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:35 BST

78 mins 1-1

Good near post claim from Bilokapic again.

Posh need some possession.

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:33 BST

75 mins 1-1

Northampton corner as they break following yet another Randall blocked shot.

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:28 BST

71 mins 1-1

Northampton seem energised from that miss and are having a spell now.

Bilokapic has to punch off his line from a corner speared in.

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:23 BST

Oh dear

Ricky-Jade Jones what have you done?

Miss of the season, open goal.

Brilliant move, Mothersille to Randall to on left of the box, rolls it across to Jones in the middle of the box, he can’t miss, except he did.

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:20 BST

Posh

De Havilland for Kyprianou

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:20 BST

Northampton sub

TJ Eyoma, Tarique Fosu, Ben Fox on

McGowan, Hondermarck, Hoskins off

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:18 BST

61 mins 1-1

Hayes does brilliantly to beat two men on the right, finds Randall middle of the box, Randall chops onto his left foot and sees a shot from a very promising position blocked.

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:14 BST

57 mins 1-1

Double chance for Posh.

Hayes fires a good shot from the edge of the box that is blocked by Guthrie, then it comes out to Mothersille who tries to curl into the far corner from the right, pushed out of danger by the keeper.

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:10 BST

53 mins 1-1

Easily cleared by Fernendez, looks like Collins took a whack in the face.

Mon, 09 Dec, 2024, 21:09 BST

52 mins 1-1

Northampton corner.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton TownSixfieldsBurton Albion
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice