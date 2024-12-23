Kevin Nolan (left) with David Moyes at West Ham United last season. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Kevin Nolan has been named the new manager of Northampton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42 year-old former Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United midfielder has not operated as a manager since his sacking at Notts County in 2018. He had been in charge at Meadow Lane for 18 months and his record had been decent with 35 wins and 26 defeats in 84 games. He had previously had a short spell as a caretaker manager at Leyton Orient.

Nolan, who has signed a two and a half year contract at Sixfields, worked as an assistant to David Moyes at West Ham United for four years. but they left the London Stadium together in May this year. In August, Nolan was appointed interim assistant head coach of England’s under-20s, but he was keen to return to Football League management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan had been linked with the vacant managerial post at another League One side Bristol Rovers. Rovers were refused permission to appoint their first choice, Austrian Michael Wimmer, because of work permit rules.

Nolan replaces Jon Brady, who resigned earlier this month after three-and-a-half years in charge. Brady’s assistant, Ian Sampson, had been in caretaker charge and although Cobblers scraped a 2-1 win over Peterborough United in his first game in charge, they have lost their last three matches 11-0 on aggregate, including a 3-0 defeat at Posh in an EFL Trophy tie at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Cobblers are 20th in League One, two points and a place above the relegation zone after a 5-0 defeat at home to Charlton on Saturday. Northampton travel to Reading on Boxing Day before a crunch clash at bottom club Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

Cobblers will drop into the bottom four if Crawley claim a surprise win at home to Birmingham City on Monday night. The Blues will overtake Wycombe Wanderers at the top if they win.