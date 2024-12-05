Jon Brady after Cobblers drew at Birmingham City last month. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has dramatically quit just days before the League One derby with Peterborough United at Sixfields.

Our sister paper the Northampton Chronicle and Echo has reported Brady resigned the day after a 2-0 loss at Stevenage dropped Cobblers into the bottom four. That was the 49 year-old’s 200th match in charge of a club after his appointment in 2021.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas said: “Upon receiving Jon’s resignation yesterday, the Board of Directors have discussed matters and given the circumstances have agreed to accept.”

Ian Sampson will take temporary charge alongside Marc Richards in the short-term as the club begin their search for a new manager.

Posh are at Sixfields on Monday (December 9) in a match to be screened live by Sky Sports.

It’s also been reported that manager Ruben Selles will leave Reading and join Championship club Hull City today.