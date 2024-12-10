Archie Collins is disconsolate as Cobblers celebrate their winning goal at Sixfields. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Northampton Town caretaker-manager Ian Sampson insists he couldn’t have been prouder of his players after a 2-1 derby win over out-of-sorts Peterborough United on Monday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sampson was handed the managerial reins at Sixfields following the shock resignation of popular manager Jon Brady. Last night was his first in charge and two Cameron McGeehan goals either side of a Malik Mothersille tap-in delivered a first win in seven League One matches to lift Cobblers out of the relegation zone.

Posh dominated large chunks of the game, but were wasteful in front of goal, while the defensive deficiencies have still to be ironed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a fantastic night for our club and it's always a great achievement to beat your local rivals," Sampson told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo. "Having looked at the stats before the game, that's not something we've done much of in the last few years.

"But we did it last season at home and we've matched it tonight and it's absolutely brilliant. I couldn't be prouder of the players. I asked for honesty before the game and I think they gave me that in bundles all the way through to the 94th minute and to get a late winner, that was a great feeling.

"It's a brilliant night for the fans as this is their game. It's the big one for them and they haven't seen many wins so to be able to sing their song at the end must have been a pleasure for them."