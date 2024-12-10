Northampton Town boss so proud of his players after win over Peterborough United
Sampson was handed the managerial reins at Sixfields following the shock resignation of popular manager Jon Brady. Last night was his first in charge and two Cameron McGeehan goals either side of a Malik Mothersille tap-in delivered a first win in seven League One matches to lift Cobblers out of the relegation zone.
Posh dominated large chunks of the game, but were wasteful in front of goal, while the defensive deficiencies have still to be ironed out.
"It's a fantastic night for our club and it's always a great achievement to beat your local rivals," Sampson told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo. "Having looked at the stats before the game, that's not something we've done much of in the last few years.
"But we did it last season at home and we've matched it tonight and it's absolutely brilliant. I couldn't be prouder of the players. I asked for honesty before the game and I think they gave me that in bundles all the way through to the 94th minute and to get a late winner, that was a great feeling.
"It's a brilliant night for the fans as this is their game. It's the big one for them and they haven't seen many wins so to be able to sing their song at the end must have been a pleasure for them."