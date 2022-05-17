Bali Mumba in action for Posh.

Mumba scored the winning goal on his Posh debut in an FA Cup tie against Bristol Rovers at London Road at the beginning of January, but started just seven Championship matches before returining to parent club Norwich City before the final two games of the Championship season.

The full-back found life difficult in a struggling second tier side, but he will treat the spell at Posh as a ‘learning curve.’

Mumba told the Eastern Daily Press: "It’s been a learning curve. That’s what I needed. It’s been a good experience, a lot of highs and lows, but that happens.

"It’s a good way for me to learn and I’ve taken something back with me, so I think it’s going to help me in the long run to come back kicking, get my head down and try to drive again and look to get in the Norwich team

"It could be the smallest thing ever, but you’ve got to know that it will help you in the long run. I believe I’ve learned something big and I’ll always carry the experience with me and use it to drive and look to do well in the future."