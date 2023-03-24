Former Posh man Ivan Toney in training with England. Photo: Getty Images.

Former Posh man Ivan Toney’s wait for a first England cap goes on as he was an unused substitute for his country for the third time on Thursday night.

Toney remained on the bench as ten-man England fought their way past Italy 2-1 thanks to goals from Declan Rice and a Harry Kane penalty that saw him become England’s all-time leading goalscorer with 54 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Southgate’s men hung on despite a late red card for Luke Shaw for two yellow cards in less than a minute.

The 27-year-old is likely to have a better chance of appearing against Ukraine on Sunday (March 26) but that may depend if England can build a strong lead.

Posh are not set to benefit financially from a Toney but instead when Brentford confirm their Premier League survival this season.

Current Posh man Ronnie Edwards could be involved for England U20s on Saturday though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was an unused sub for Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Germany and with two more games coming up this window, looks likely to be involved as Ian Foster’s men travel to Marbella to face the USA.

Edwards will miss Saturday’s upcoming match against Derby County. The Rams will be without Jason Knight, who is on Republic of Ireland duty.

The midfielder was an unused sub as Ireland beat Latvia 3-2 in a friendly on Wednesday.