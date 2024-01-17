No drama over contract talks with in-form Peterborough United defender and will Saturday's game go ahead?
The 26 year-old is out of contract at Posh at the end of this season so could leave London Road on a free transfer in the summer.
But Posh will wait until the transfer window has closed before sitting down with a player who has formed a superb defensive axis with England Under 20 skipper Ronnie Edwards.
"Josh has been outstanding since getting into the side,” Ferguson said.
"But it’s a difficult situation to sort out right now as he is a good earner and we don’t yet know what division we will be playing in next season.
"I would imagine we will sit down with him at the end of the month, but there’s no drama with Josh.
"He’s a lovely lad and he is enjoying his football.”
Ferguson is confident Saturday’s League One game with Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium will go ahead.
There is a severe frost forecast for Thursday evening, but the playing surface has been covered all week.
"Unless the frost gets under the covers we should be okay,” Ferguson added.
"We have a busy schedule coming up so we don’t want any more midweek games.”
Posh could be playing on the next four Tuesdays depending on how they get on in a delayed EFL Trophy tie with Crawley Town at London Road next week.
They have midweek League One games at Exeter on February 6 and at home to Port Vale on February 13.