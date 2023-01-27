News you can trust since 1948
No current concerns over pitch for Peterborough United vs Portsmouth clash

Peterborough United have no current concerns about the playing surface at the Weston Homes Stadium.

By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Peterborough United have moved quickly to reassure fans after last week's late postponement against Charlton. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh are due to host Portsmouth tomorrow at 3pm and have moved to reassure fans that they are confident of the match taking place.

Locally-based Championship referee Josh Smith inspected the pitch at 2:30pm on Friday and found no issues with the surface.

As a further precaution, Posh have invited match referee Bobby Madley to the stadium early on Saturday to make a judgment of his own amid temperatures to dip slightly overnight.

The club did not suspect there would be any issues with the pitch but chose to take the decision as part of improved communication with fans after the postponement of last week’s home match against Charlton was communicated to fans less than 90 minutes before kick-off.

Posh held an internal investigation after the incident.

The match is set to be Darren Ferguson’s first home match back at Posh and only his second since his reappointment in early January.

