Jack Taylor (blue) in action for Posh.

Taylor is very much part of the club’s plans for a League One promotion push, but that hasn’t stopped reported interest from next season’s League One title favourites Ipswich Town and Championship side Middlesbrough.

"I have no idea where those stories are coming from," Fry, who slapped a £10million price tag on Taylor last week, stated. “I have not had any conversations never mind bids for Jack. As I have said before midfield is an area we need to add to, not weaken.”

Fry is confident he will be able to shift unwanted players Mark Beevers, Christy Pym, Idris Kanu, Jorge Grant and Ryan Broom, but probably not until the end of June when clubs step up their squad-building for next season.

Former Posh goalkeeper Aaron Chapman with former Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

At noon on Thursday only four signings had been made by League One clubs since the end of last season.

Bolton Wanderers snapped up full-back Jack Iredale after his contract at Cambridge United expired, and Shrewsbury Town picked up out-of-contract Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley. Cambridge signed released Reading goalkeeper James Holden and defender Shaun Rooney moved from St Johnstone to Fleetwood.

Former Posh boss Steve Evans has been busy though. He snapped up three ex-Posh players this week, goalkeeper Aaron Chapman (from Gillingham), centre-back Carl Piergianni (Oldham) and centre-back Michael Bostwick (Burton).

Wycombe Wanderers remain in League One next season after losing their play-off final 2-0 to Sunderland last weekend. The Chairboys have been priced at 16/1 to win the title next season, the same as Posh, MK Dons and Oxford United.