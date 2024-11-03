Newport FC (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images).

Newport County are facing disciplinary action from the FA after an object was thrown onto the field of play during the FA Cup tie with Peterborough United at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

The object was launched from behind the manager’s technical area from a part of the stadium occupied by home fans for the second game in a row. There are no reports to suggest anyone was injured or even struck.

A Newport County FC statement read: “Newport County is disappointed to report that the club is now facing disciplinary action and a potential fine from the FA after another object was thrown onto the field of play during the cup tie with Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.

‘It is the second consecutive game that an object has been thrown from the terracing behind the dug-out into the technical area. This is despite a public warning in the week that future incidents could lead to a fine for the club, plus stadium bans and potential prosecution for individuals.

‘The club is currently reviewing CCTV footage and details of any individual seen throwing an object will be forwarded to the Police for potential prosecution and receive an immediate stadium ban.

‘The club will also consider closing the terrace immediately behind the dug-out for future games, as it has done in the past.

‘We remind supporters once again that this behaviour is completely unacceptable, dangerous, and we will maintain our zero-tolerance policy going forward.’

Posh won the first round tie 4-2 after falling 2-0 behind early in the game.