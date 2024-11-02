Generous Newport County head coach Nelson Jardim felt his side were beaten by a Peterborough Team containing future Premier League players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The League Two underdogs enjoyed a dream start in the first round FA Cup tie at Rodney Parade by streaking into a 2-0 goal lead inside eight minutes as Posh again struggled defensively.

But Jardim warned his side about the quality of the Posh forward players before the game and his fears were realised as two late goals from substitute Ricky-Jade Jones and one apiece for Abraham Odoh and Joel Randall delivered a 4-2 win for Darren Ferguson’s men. Kwame Poku was also in excellent form on the wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am frustrated by the result, but also proud of the effort and quality my players showed,” Jardim said. “We showed we can compete, but the extra quality in their team made the difference in the end. We were facing a strong team with very good players. We can’t hide from how good their four forwards were. I am sure some could end up in the Premier League.

Joel Randall scores for Posh against Newport County. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"They have excellent wingers and they know how to get the ball to them. I actually felt they didn’t get the ball as much as they usually do, but when they did they showed how good they are. I like to see football like this and maybe I can get it into my team!

“I did think an upset could be on the cards because of the way we started the game, but it wasn’t to be. There were plenty of positives for us though. We kept our shape well and perhaps losing to two very late goals was a punishment we didn’t deserve for the effort we put in.”