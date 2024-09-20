Newcastle United have reportedly signed a 15 year-old forward from Peterborough United

Leon Mukumbira has switched Academies to one at a Premier League club according to ‘The Secret Scout’, a source with a good reputation for accuracy regarding stories of young footballers.

Mukumbira attended an FA talent ID camp for players eligible to play for England under 15 back in October last year along with clubmate Luca Christoudias, but has yet to be selected for his national side.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has often spoken of his frustration at losing gifted young players to bigger clubs for relatively small compensation fees. Leicester City took current first-team squad player Wanya Marcal from Posh when he was 10. Goalkeeper Sam Proctor left Posh for Aston Villa when he was 14 and has recently signed his first professional contract at Villa Park. Posh received the maximum permitted £100k fee for Proctor, but they can now command higher fees for players as they have since achieved Academy Category 2 status.