New signings started as Peterborough United Under 23s throw away a two-goal lead, back-to-back wins for Posh Women and late agony for the under 18s.

Reece Brown (blue).

Goals from Callum Morton and substitute Kai Corbett put Posh in controle early in the second-half before the Latics launched their comeback.

Posh fielded a strong team with January signings Morton, Hayden Coulson and Reece Brown all starting.

Coulson and Brown played 45 minutes each.

Posh Under 18 Will Van Lier

“Reece was very good as you’d expect in a game like this,” Posh first-team manager Darren Ferguson said.

Posh Under 23s: Blackmore, Mensah, Thomas, Peters, O’Connell, Coulson, Barker, Brown, Randall, R.Jones, Morton. Subs: Lakin, Gyamfi, Corbett, Harris, Trialist.

Posh Women secured back-to-back wins in the National League Midlands Division One for the first time to ease themselves clear of the relegation zone.

Posh beat bottom club Bedworth 5-1 at the idverde Training Ground to move six points clear of the drop zone.

Jess Driscoll continued her strong run of form with two goals to make it four goals in the last three matches.

Keir Perkins had opened the scoring in the second minute and Cassie Steward and an opposition player completed the Posh scoring.

Posh will seek a hat-trick of wins at home to lowly Burton Albion on Sunday (February 6, 3pm).

Posh Women: Butler, K. Steward (Borque 30min), Driscoll-King, Copson, Connor (Frederick 70min), Parrett, Hipwell, Driscoll, Lowder (Makanjuola 70min), C. Steward, Perkins.

Posh under 18s suffered a last-minute defeat at the hands of Sheffield United in their latest league game at the idverde Training Ground.

Posh fell behind, but equalised through Will Van Lier 10 minutes from time only for the Blades to grab an even later winner.