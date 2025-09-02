New signings on show as Peterborough United set out on their bid for an EFL Trophy treble

Darren Ferguson celebrates Posh success in the Vertu Trophy FInal at Wembley last season. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

A first look at new signings will be available for Peterborough United fans in tonight’s opening Vertu Trophy tie against Leyton Orient at the Weston Homes Stadium (7pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh signed four players on transfer deadline day and two of them, strikers Harry Leonard and Jimmy-Jay Lewis, are expected be involved this evening as Darren Ferguson’s side set out on their bid for an unprecedented third Trophy triumph in a row.

The Posh record in the competition over the last 2 years is P16 W14 D1 L1 F40 A16 so there is little chance of Ferguson going away from a winning formula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson said: “I always go into the group phase of the Trophy with the mindset of trying to win the first 2 games because if you do, generally you get through to the knockout phase. We have our first game at home so it is an important one for us.

“I am looking forward to the game and there will be a freshness to the team. There will be some new players making their debuts and I am sure that will create a little bit of interest.

"Leyton Orient are a good side. We know that and whether or not they make changes or not is down to them, but we know we will have to do certain things right.”

Ferguson is pleased with his side’s transfer window business and grateful to chairman Darragh MacAnthony for his financial backing. The club have signed 16 new players since the end of last season and have now completed their rebuild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson said: “The chairman has really backed me in this transfer window and I really appreciate his support. We have signed 16 players during this window, which hasn't happened before, certainly not in my time at the club.

"What we haven't done while we have been recruiting is to get good results, so that has put us under a little bit of pressure. We are now in a position where we have more flexibility to change things. We had to wait to get the right players in, but I am delighted with the recruitment. We now look strong.”

Reduced admission prices are available tonight. See www.theposhtickets.com for more information.

If the game is level after 90 minutes a penalty shootout will take place to determine who gets a second point.

The other Vertu Trophy group matches for Posh this season are at home to Aston Villa U21s on Tuesday, September 30 and away to Crawley Town on Tuesday, November 11.