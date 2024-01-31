Ephron Mason-Clark helps Ricky-Jade Jones celebrate his goal for Posh v Wimbledon. Photo David Lowndes.

The 19 year-old moved on loan to Posh from Premier League Brentford yesterday. He isn’t cup tied as Brentford didn’t enter the Trophy, but he wasn’t registered in time to play against the real Dons.

So Olakigbe can lick his lips at playing for a club now 90 minutes away from an appearance at Wembley.

But he’ll be less thrilled by the prospect of running through what is starting to look like a ploughed field in every home game.

Malik Mothersille scores for Posh v Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He would have enjoyed how Posh sprayed the ball about in the first-half last night.

He would have been less impressed with how hard Posh found it to get their wingers into the game after the break.

Good luck to him though. By all accounts Posh have signed an exciting young gem. I’ve already seen him compared to Bukayo Saka and even Phil Foden which sounds most promising as well as exaggerated.

OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM POSH v WIMBLEDON...

Josh Knight of Peterborough United in action with Armani Little of AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

1) I feel for David Ajiboye. He’s waited patiently for the best part of two years to play regularly for Posh. His current run of four successive starts is a personal best at the club, but it now looks likely to come to an abrupt end because of a new arrival. Ajiboye has been a strong impact substitute this season, but a suspicion remains he is not suited to Posh’s preferred style of play which requires wingers to be effective when drifting inside as well as when charging down the wing. I’d expect Olakigbe to start against Wigan in Saturday’s League One fixture at London Road.

2) Olakigbe’s presence won’t mean the sale of Poku or Ephron Mason-Clark. Posh are strengthening their forward line and creating more attacking options ahead of a busy schedule. It wouldn’t be the greatest surprise to see Poku line up as a ‘10’ when he returns from injury, while Joel Randall looked lively when shifted to the left-wing, the position he played to good effect at Exeter City. The Posh front line has just become more flexible.

3) Malik Mothersille’s second-minute goal should have helped erase the memory of his bad miss in the previous round of the Trophy. He certainly looked a lively presence in the first-half last night when he moved into excellent positions and carried the ball well. He's still learning the central striker role in this particular formation though so expect Ricky-Jade Jones, also a scorer last night, to start again this weekend.

4) Darren Ferguson can’t have fielded four centre-backs in the same team many times in his career. Romoney Crichlow did a decent job defensively in place of suspended skipper Harrison Burrows at left-back last night while Jadel Katongo was a solid presence at right-back. The aerial strength of all four was needed in the second-half when Wimbledon took the pitch out of the equation to keep Posh under pressure with set-pieces, long balls and crosses. The decision to pick both first-choice centre-backs Josh Knight and Ronnie Edwards in the heart of the defence was a big factor in Posh’s success. They were outstanding.

5) Goalkeeper Jed Steer’s decision to leave Posh to seek regular first-team football is understandable. He did a fine job and played well enough in his four starts to suggest he would have been an asset if he’d been persuaded to stay, but the social media outcry following his departure was well over the top. Nicholas Bilokapic had enjoyed a strong season before his injury. He kept 10 clean sheets in his 24 League One starts. He’s a good enough number one for a team pushing for promotion and it was good to see him back in action last night even though he had little opportunity to shine.

6) Even though they’ve found several League Two opponents tricky this season the EFL Trophy draw has been very kind to Posh so far. The route to Wembley opened up even further last night with the demise of Bolton Wanderers at Blackpool. Posh are effectively the highest seed left in the competition. Another home tie from Friday’s draw would be lovely. The sole downside is another game in a packed February. The semi-final is due to be played week beginning February 19 which will be a fifth successive midweek match for Posh. Ferguson believes playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday suits his side so let’s hope he’s right.