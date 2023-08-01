News you can trust since 1948
New players and new squad numbers at Peterborough United

Peterborough United have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2023-24 season.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:01 BST
Romoney Crichlow (blue) will wear number six for Posh this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Romoney Crichlow (blue) will wear number six for Posh this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Romoney Crichlow (blue) will wear number six for Posh this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Summer goalkeeping recruit Nicholas Bilokapic taking the number one jersey and new defender Romoney Crichlow has been handed the number six shirt vacated by Frankie Kent.

New midfielders Ryan De Havilland and Archie Collins will wear 8 and 27 respectively, while on-loan right-back Peter Kioso takes the number 30 shirt, and new goalkeeper Fynn Talley has number 25.

New Posh vice-captain Harrison Burrows has moved from 16 to 3, Joel Randall has moved to 14

Posh squad numbers

1. Nicholas Bilokapic3. Harrison Burrows4. Ronnie Edwards5. Josh Knight6. Romoney Crichlow7. Jeando Fuchs8. Ryan De Havilland9. Jonson Clarke-Harris10. Ephron Mason-Clark11. Kwame Poku13. Will Blackmore14. Joel Randall16. David Ajiboye17. Ricky-Jade Jones19. Kabongo Tshimanga20. Emmanuel Fernandez21. Joe Tomlinson22. Hector Kyprianou23. Kai Corbett24. Charlie O;Connell25. Fynn Talley27. Archie Collins30. Peter Kioso

