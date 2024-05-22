Jake Poole. Photo Darren Wiles

The new manager of Peterborough United Women is Jake Poole.

Poole replaces Dan Lawlor who was sacked towards the end of last season after helping to steer the side to a club best finish in Midlands Division One of the Women’s National League.

Poole is a former women’s coach/assistant manager at Leicester City and Huddersfield Town, two clubs who play at a higher level than Posh. He also spent four years with Long Eaton United Ladies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poole is currently Head of Women’s Football at the University of Nottingham – the number one ranked student set-up in the country.

Jake Poole. Photo Darren Wiles

“I’ve been in some really good roles in recent years, at different clubs and I have a lead role in a university setting,” Poole told the Posh website. “But this is my first time in a management role. It’s a really exciting step and one I’m ready for, and I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the job.

“It’s an exciting place to be as there is lots of ambition. The club has made some brilliant progress over the last couple of years and I think the investment shown in the women’s programme has been really evident. I am prepared to build on that and try and take the club to even bigger things. There is a good group of players here that I am excited to start working with. This is a progressive, ambitious club and I am delighted to be here.”

Posh Women’s General Manager Sam Winch added: “I am confident Jake will bring a fresh perspective and drive our team to new heights. His passion for the game and dedication to developing players made him the ideal candidate to lead our team and instil a new culture within the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jake's background in women's football is impressive, but what stood out for me was how his footballing principles were in line with our clubs' new philosophy.”

Georgia Clarke. Photo Darren Wiles