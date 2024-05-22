New Peterborough United Women's manager is unveiled
Poole replaces Dan Lawlor who was sacked towards the end of last season after helping to steer the side to a club best finish in Midlands Division One of the Women’s National League.
Poole is a former women’s coach/assistant manager at Leicester City and Huddersfield Town, two clubs who play at a higher level than Posh. He also spent four years with Long Eaton United Ladies.
Poole is currently Head of Women’s Football at the University of Nottingham – the number one ranked student set-up in the country.
“I’ve been in some really good roles in recent years, at different clubs and I have a lead role in a university setting,” Poole told the Posh website. “But this is my first time in a management role. It’s a really exciting step and one I’m ready for, and I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the job.
“It’s an exciting place to be as there is lots of ambition. The club has made some brilliant progress over the last couple of years and I think the investment shown in the women’s programme has been really evident. I am prepared to build on that and try and take the club to even bigger things. There is a good group of players here that I am excited to start working with. This is a progressive, ambitious club and I am delighted to be here.”
Posh Women’s General Manager Sam Winch added: “I am confident Jake will bring a fresh perspective and drive our team to new heights. His passion for the game and dedication to developing players made him the ideal candidate to lead our team and instil a new culture within the club.
“Jake's background in women's football is impressive, but what stood out for me was how his footballing principles were in line with our clubs' new philosophy.”
Posh also appointed Georgia Clarke to the role of assistant manager. She has been working within the Posh Foundation as well as acting as interim manager at Eastern Region League champions Real Bedford Ladies.
