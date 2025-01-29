New Peterborough United skipper said his teammates were 'different class' during win over Wigan Athletic
On-loan Stockport County centre-back Sam Hughes followed in the footsteps of Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins and Emmanuel Fernandez by leading Posh out for a key League One fixture this season on Tuesday night. And Posh beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium just four days after the 5-1 drubbing at Sincil Bank.
Another on-loan man Mahamadou Susoho scored the only goal of the game in the first-half.
"It was a massive win for the lads and a clean sheet as well so I was absolutely delighted,” Hughes told the Posh Plus service. “We spoke about the need for a reaction to Saturday and the lads were different class to a man. If you’re not prepared to run and put the maximum effort into a game you give yourself no chance of winning. Maximum effort should be a minimum requirement anyway and everyone took it on board and put a big shift in.
"There is still stuff we need to do better, but we now have a good result to take into the next game at the weekend. The gaffer highlighted the fact Wigan can be weak defending crosses and the goal we scored was a great example of that. It was a great cross and Mo did well to get on the end of it. Mo was excellent in the first half after stepping into the side as was George Nevett.
"It’s important to develop relationships with whoever you play alongside and I was impressed with George. He communicated well and he was aggressive. It was a pleasure to play alongside him.
"I was honoured to be asked to skipper the side. It was a privilege to lead the lads out. It won’t change the way I am whether I have the armband or not though.”
Hughes (27) has previously skippered Burton Albion. He moved to Stockport from ‘The Brewers’ last summer, but started just three League One games for his new club this season.
An on-loan skipper is nothing new to Posh. Full-back Peter Kioso captained last season’s team, while on loan from Rotherham United.
