New Peterborough United signing scores twice at Bristol City

Johnson Adu Gyamfi after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Johnson Adu Gyamfi is a left winger recently released by Leicester City who did enough during a short trial to win a professional contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The 19 year-old is originally from Ghana, but lived in Italy for a decade before arriving in the UK. He joined Leicester at the age of 11, but suffered a couple of serious injuries towards the end of his time at the Premier League club.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Gyamfi said. “I heard only good things about the club and the coaches so it was a no-brainer to come over for a trial and try to win a contract.I’m keen to sho what I can do.”

Gyamfi has played for the under 23s while on trial, but he celebrated his pro deal in style at Ashton Gate.

Gyamfi struck with a shot and a header before he was substituted in the second-half. Posh were 2-0 up at the break and further goals arrived, after City had pulled one back, from Idris Kanu and Kwame Poku to give Matthew Etherington’s side an excellent win.

Goalkeeper Will Blackmore, who can expect to be on the bench for the first-team for the foreseeable future, made a couple of fine saves, while defender Joe Tomlinson looked sharp in a team with plenty of pace.