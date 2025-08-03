New Peterborough United signing is a double promotion-winner of the recent past

Klaidi Lolos celebrates a goal for Crawley. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images).

New Peterborough United signing Klaidi Lolos insists he’s winner with a lot of energy who can play in any attacking position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24 year-old Greek born forward moved to Posh a day before the season-opening League One defeat at Cardiff City. He didn’t take part in that game, but he’s eager to make up for lost time as he arrived at the Weston Homes Stadium straight from a disappointing spell at League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Lolos won promotions with Oxford City and Crawley Town before heading North. Posh boss Darren Ferguson is a long-time admirer and tried to sign him before he went to Bolton last summer. But Lolos started just eight League One games last season, scoring twice, one of them in the last knockings of a 1-0 win over Posh at the Toughsheet Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Things didn’t got the way I would have liked at Bolton,” Lolos told the Posh Plus service. “But that’s okay as it’s part of football. You’re always learning whether it’s a positive situation or a negative one. I remain grateful to the club for my time there. I met some good people.

"This move came about quickly as I spoke to the gaffer on the phone and the conversation was enough to make me want to come here and get going.

"I have had a couple of good friends play here. They have left now, but they spoke highly of the club and the gaffer, and the way he wants to play. It’s an attractive style of football and that will suit me.

"I started my career playing as a striker, but I have also played on the wing, as a number 10 and in midfield. I really don’t mind as long as I am helping the team win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will offer a lot of energy and I believe I am a winner. I had four years at Plymouth after coming through and then a year at Torquay, a season at Oxford City and another at Crawley before moving to Bolton. I helped Oxford into the National League and Crawley into League One.

"My game is about getting shots away, goals and assists.”

Lolos was used sparingly in pre-season by Bolton, but he could make the Posh matchday squad for the visit of League One title favourites Luton Town to Weston Homes Stadium next Saturday (August 9, 12.30pm).