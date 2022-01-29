New Peterborough United signing excited about an opportunity in English football, but he’s sweating on his international clearance arriving before a big game against Sheffield United

Jeando Fuchs in action for Dundee United against Celtic. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images).

The much-travelled 24 year-old midfielder has played professionally in France, Spain and Israel. Posh signed the twice-capped Cameroon international from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United yesterday and he will make his debut in a Championship fixture against Sheffield United at the Weston Homes Stadium today (January 29, 5.30pm) if he receives his international clearance in time.

Fuchs has already impressed Posh chiefs as he drove seven hours through the night to get to London Road to sign a two-and-a-half year deal yesterday. “It showed he wanted to play for us,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said.

“It’s a big opportunity for me,” Fuchs said. “I’m 24 and it’s the right time for me to come to England to show what I can do. Hopefully I get permission to play tonight and get some game timeand who what I’m capable of.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Speaking with the manager was important for me. He told me how he wants to play and it was a style that attracted me and pleased me.

“I can be defensive and I like to keep the ball, but I also like to get involved offensively.

“I had a complicated time in Spain as I didn’t play much, but I really enjoyed my time at Dundee United. The manager believed in me and helped me.”

Fuchs played 47 times without scoring for Dundee United, but impressed enough for Celtic and Rangers as well as Blackpool and Wigan to show an interest.