New Peterborough United signing can’t wait to get stuck into a Championship relegation fight

Bali Mumba after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mumba (20) joined Posh on loan from Premier League Norwich City until the end of the current season today (January 6). He’s comfortable in either full-back or wing-back position.

Norwich signed him as a right-back from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee in July, 2020, but his starts have been limited on that side of the Canaries defence because of the form of highly-rated Max Aarons.

His best performance for the club came as a left-back when he set up the winning goal in a 1-0 Championship success over Swansea last season, one of four appearances he made as a substitute.

He made his senior debut for Sunderland at the age of 16.

Mumba told the Posh media team: “I am really happy to be here and can’t wait to get started. My experience at Norwich City so far has been really good and this is an opportunity for me to go out and play first team football and try and help Posh achieve their targets this season, which is remaining in this division.

“I like to get forward and support the attacks, but obviously do my job of defending as well and I can play in either full-back or wing-back position. When I found out about the interest, it was something that really interested me. The manager here has been very successful. The team got promoted last season and I know there are some good players here.

“I just want to meet the lads, get the first training session under my belt and take it from there. I know this is a good club, I have spoken to people who have either worked or played here and it is a really good opportunity for me to hopefully play regular first team football.”