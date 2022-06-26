Hector Kyrpianou. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 21-year-old joined the club on Wednesday from Leyton Orient (June 22), having signed a three-year contract. The fee was undisclosed but Posh are believed to have met a release clause in his contract.

He played 46 times in all competitions for the League Two side as they finished in 13th place. Kyprianou, who is also a Cypriot Under-21 international but rejected a call-up to the national side last year, was played as both a defensive midfielder but also as a box-to-box option.

The Cypriot came through the Orient academy and experienced a breakout campaign last season. He said: “The deal has been in the works for a while, I’m delighted to get it done. It’s a great club and it’s a step up for me and I know that they are very ambitious so it was a no brainer. This move is a good opportunity for me and I need to impress the coaches, players and the fans.

“I think this is the perfect club for me, they give youngsters opportunities and they are ambitious as well, it was just the perfect match. They have just come down from the Championship and obviously the aim is to get back there and I want to play a big part of that.

“I’m quite versatile in the middle of the pitch. Last season I was more of an eight but then I moved back to a four so I’m comfortable in both.

“Orient were back in on Monday, so I’ve had a few days of training there and I’ve come here nice and early to get a good pre-season in and get ready for the season.”

Kyprianou should have no trouble settling in either given than he used to go to school with Posh centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez.