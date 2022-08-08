Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh against Morecambe. Photo: Paul Marriott.

Posh prised the 21 year-old away from Brisbane Road – he was an Orient Academy graduate – in the summer and in his first start for his new club the Cypriot under 21 international bagged the first Football League goal of his career in his 79th appearance on Saturday.

Kyprianou was called up to start after the departure of Sammie Szmodics to Blackburn Rovers had forced a midfield rejig by manager Grant McCann. His goal was the third in a 3-0 League One home win over Morecambe, a result that shot Posh to the top of the fledgling table.

"The goal topped off a perfect start for me,” Kyprianou admitted. “I like to travel with the ball and when I saw the space in front of me I was determined to take advantage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a quality little flicked pass from Jack Marriott and I was delighted to finish it off. I thought about going down to get a penalty as I was nudged, but I wanted to score. I need to add goals to my game and it can only help the team if I manage it.

"I loved every minute of the game. The fans were amazing all game. They carried us through the tough times and cheered us through the good times.

"I had to leave my comfort zone and take a step up this season. I knew all the routines at Orient and I needed something different to experience.

"I didn’t know Posh had been watching me last season as I just concentrate and give my all to whatever team I’m playing for.

"But once I met the gaffer and he explained to me what the club was all about it became a no-brainer. I wanted to come here.

"The training has been really good. They’ve really helped me. The sessions are very intense and then it’s just a case of turning it on in matches.

"I didn’t know until Friday I was starting so that was a nice surprise. I had trained hard all week and it came good in the match.

"The three midfielders can do all three jobs in there and our movement between positions will cause problems for the opposition.