New Peterborough United manager Grant McCann mulling over ‘Mushy’s future role at the club

Matthew Etherington.

McCann will be assisted at first-team level by Cliff Byrne thus maintaining a long-term partnership from their days together at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

Matthew ‘Mushy’ Etherington fulfilled the assistant manager role for Darren Ferguson and took charge of the first-team game at Fulham last night, but he is not expected to be in the dugout for the Championship fixture against Hull City at London Road on Saturday (February 26).

Simon Davies moved up from under 18 manager to under 23 manager when Etherington was promoted and Jamal Campbell-Ryce became under 18 manager.

“I have not yet made any decisions regarding Matthew,” McCann said. “He probably won’t be in the dugout on Saturday.

“I was keen for Cliff to come. I wanted him here when I took over as manager before, but he didn’t want to come as he didn’t believe he was ready.

“There are a lot of good staff and people here as well as Matthew. Simon Davies, Kieran Scarff (academy director) and Jamal Campbell-Ryce, but nothing has been decided yet.

“My philosophy is very similar to Darren Ferguson’s. Our style of play is similar and how we see the game is similar.