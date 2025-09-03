New Peterborough United defender brings a winning mentality and some Wrexham knowhow to London Road

New Posh signing Tom O'Connor. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

New Peterborough United defender Tom O’Connor will bring plenty of Wrexham knowhow to the London Road dressing room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26 year-old Irishman was a key figure in three successive Wrexham promotions before the cash-rich Welsh club decided to throw small fortunes at their first season as a second tier club since 1982.

That left O’Connor out in the cold and paved the way for a season-long loan move to Posh, one that was completed on transfer deadline day. He played 35 times for Wrexham last season, usually as a left-sided centre-back, but did not appear in any match for them this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But O’Connor is used to winning which is something no-one in the current squad can say after a disastrous start to the 2025-26 campaign. Posh are bottom of League One with no wins, one point and just 2 goals to their name.

Tom O'Connor (red) in action for Wrexham. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

"I have had a great three-and-a-half years at Wrexham,” O’Connor confirmed. “Three promotions in a row playing for a team who made the most of their momentum was a great experience.

"I had a great time last season. I played a lot of games in the first-half of the season and then I was in and out of the side in the second part of it. Wrexham have now brought a lot of new players to the club so when I heard of the interest from Peterborough I was keen to make it happen.

"We got it over the line on Monday and now I just want to play some games and help the team up the table. Wrexham played the same formation every week which meant three at the back and I was on the left, but I have played different positions. I will be happy to help out no matter where the gaffer wants me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I heard from a few people that he’s a good manager and I know that from playing against his teams so I’m looking forward to playing for him.

“It’s tough in League One, but it’s possible to get on a good, solid run of results to get moving forward, Momentum was a massive factor in Wrexham’s success last season as we were used to winning from the season before and just carried on without making any massive changes."

O’Connor could make his Posh debut in Saturday’s daunting League One clash at title fancies Huddersfield Town.