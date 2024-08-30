Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emerging midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady has signed a new improved contract at Peterborough United.

The 20 year-old has been selected in every first-team squad so far this season after spending last term as part of the club’s under 21 squad.

O’Brien-Brady signed a two-year contract with Posh 12 months ago after a three-week trial at the club following his release from Huddersfield Town and his new deal reflects the rapid progress he has made since his arrival. Posh gave teenage full-back James Dornelly a new contract earlier this month.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "Donay’s contract is fully deserved. He is really fulfilling the potential that we thought he had and he is really challenging for a first team spot.

Donay O'Brien-Brady in action for against against Oxford United earlier this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"He had a fantastic pre-season and started the campaign well. We spoke in the summer about tying some of our talented younger players down on contracts, we were able to do it with James Dornelly and now with Donay too. We believe he has a really bright future."

O'Brien-Brady said: "I am delighted to sign a new deal at the club. The management have put a lot of trust in me and it is down to me now to try and repay that faith.

"I wanted to come back after the summer break and really try and kick-on and I have been happy with how things are going, but I need to stay grounded. I am eager to continue to improve and learn and I know this is the right place to do that."