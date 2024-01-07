New Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows insists his team have nothing to lose in Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Championship promotion contenders Leeds United at the Weston Homes Stadium (2pm kick off).

Harrison Burrows scores for Posh at Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Unusually for Posh they will start a home game as underdogs in front of a sell-out crowd of just under 13,000.

But they go into the game in great form with just one defeat in their last 19 League One matches and on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win against promotion rivals Derby County at Pride Park. Burrows scored in that game before Posh claimed victory with two goals in the final 10 minutes.

"When the draw was made we are buzzing to get Leeds,” Burrows, who will lead Posh out following the return of on-loan captain Peter Kioso to parent club Rotherham United, said. “They’ve blown away a lot of teams in the Championship this season so it will obviously be a tough game.

"But we are playing really well and we have nothing to lose. As a team we know all our roles and responsibilities and we are looking forward to the challenge against a top Championship side.

"We will have a go and the game against Derby was a typical Posh performance. We just don’t give up which we’ve shown a few times now this season.

"Scoring was a great boost to my confidence after giving the ball away for their first goal and emotions took over at the end when we celebrated in front of our fans.