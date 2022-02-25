New Peterborough United boss Grant McCann on a first game against old club Hull City, trying to sign his new players in the summer, huge potential, not writing the current season off and getting stuck into the challenge

New Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann was controversially axed by Hull after a club takeover last month even though he’d just won back-to-back games against top three sides Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth to steer the Tigers away from relegation danger in the Championship.

Hull have stumbled since he left. They arrive at London Road for McCann’s first match in his second stint as Posh boss having failed to win their any of their last five games. On Tuesday they went down 2-0 at home to bottom club Barnsley.

McCann takes over a Posh side eight points from safety with just 14 games to go, but has not given up hope of avoiding the drop. He’s already started pumping his inherited squad with injections of confidence and belief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Posh manager Grant McCann (centre) fielding questions from the press with co-owners Dr Jason Neale (left) and Stewart 'Randy' Thompson. Photo: David Lowndes.

“I’m not looking at these 14 games as a free hit,” McCann insisted. “ I’m quite a calm person, but in my heart there is a real burning desire to do well from the start, don’t worry about that.

“I know a lot of the players here already. I tried to sign seven or eight of them in the summer as that’s how highly I rate them. The league table might not suggest it, but there is a lot of talent here and it’s my job to bring it out of them.

“A lot of them have come through the Academy which is pleasing and I know the group and the staff very well. It’s great to see that many have stayed even since I was a player here. I believe there is huge potential here.

“There will be no big predictions. We are taking it one game at a time and we will see where we end up, but no-one is giving this season up. That’s the message I gave the players. Everyone on the outside will have written us off, but let’s just wait and see.

“For now I’m just looking at the Saturday game and it’s obviously a team I know well. There are no bad feelings with Hull. It’s football. I understand it. I had a really good time there and hopefully I left them in a good place, but I want to beat them on Saturday. It’s just a game we need to take three points from.