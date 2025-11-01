New manager inspired an outstanding Peterborough United performance as they dump League One high fliers Cardiff City out of the FA Cup

Harry Leonard celebrates his goal for Posh v Cardiff. Photo David Lowndes.

As debuts go this was a pretty good one.

In two days new Peterborough United manager Luke Williams managed to turn a timid outfit, one lacking in confidence and leaking daft goals galore into a team of beasts who thoroughly deserved to see off League One high fliers Cardiff City in their first round FA Cup tie.

Harry Leonard’s first goal for the club ultimately sealed the 1-0 success at the Weston Homes Stadium, but there were also some outstanding individual displays to savour, a couple of them rather surprising given what we’ve seen so far this season.

Captain Peter Kioso was magnificent and formed an excellent partnership with recalled winger Abraham Odoh up and down the right flank, while centre-backs Tom Lees and Tom O’Connor were imperious against some very gifted opponents. The passing through midfield was crisp, accurate and, most pleasingly, usually in a forward direction to the likes of Leonard and Kyrell Lisbie who never stopped running. Harley Mills also put on his most complete performance since Wembley,

Jimmy-Jay Morgan in action for Posh v Cardiff. Photo David Lowndes.

It’s only one game, and most League One teams don’t play anything like Cardiff, but Posh fans deserved the dose of optimism they received as a proud record of not losing in the first round for 20 years was extended.

Cardiff have been flourishing under new manager Brian Barry-Murphy, a man who won’t have fond memories of his previous visits to London Road as a manager, 6-0 and 4-1 defeats when at the helm at Rochdale. Posh had Ivan Toney on the first occasion and Jonson Clarke-Harris in the second game so a repeat wasn’t expected.

The first Williams selection included a back four and two wingers. From the dispiriting defeat at home Blackpool last weekend only David Okagbue and Brandon Khela were dropped, but George Nevett and Matthew Garbett didn’t make the 19-man matchday squad because of injury. Tom Lees, now free from suspension, Mills, Ben Woods and Odoh were those called up into a very attacking line-up, on paper at least.

Transfer-listed midfielder Ryan De Havilland was among the Posh substitutes. Cardiff made four changes to the team that won at Wrexham in a Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday night.

And whatever Williams said in his first pre-match teamtalk it must have been delivered in Churchillian fashion. The new man promised aggression and a fierce press and his players certainly delivered it in the opening stages. Leonard should have scored in the first minute after good work from Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Kyrell Lisbie, but he scuffed wide from close range.

A Woods tackle then led to a Morgan shot which was blocked a few minutes later while Posh must have been close to winning a double figure number of corners in the first-half with Woods volleying just over from one of them.

Cardiff took a while to settle, but they should have opened the scoring in the 20th minute when an errant pass from Lees gave Callum Robinson a clear sight of goal, but Posh ‘keeper Alex Bass raced back to get a foot in the way of a rather weak shot.

The visitors improved greatly as the half progressed, but Posh defended with spirit and broke away to take the lead seven minutes before the break. Leonard was involved twice, firstly by cushioning a header to Morgan who sprinted towards the Cardiff penalty area and unleashed a shot. A kind deflection off a defender steered the ball into Leonard’s path for a simple finish.

Posh held the lead comfortably to the break. They put a lot into the half, but could they keep it up?

The answer was yes. Understandably the visitors saw much more of the ball and pinned Posh back for spells, but the hosts arguably missed the best chance of the second-half when substitute Brandon Khela headed KIoso’s cross over the bar just before the hour mark.

Unusually for him three misplaced passes from Archie Collins led to a couple of Cardiff blocked shots and Cian Ashford volleyed over at the back post when well placed.

Posh wasted a couple of half-chances when Woods and then LIsbie failed to shoot after impressive bursts forward, but once marauding right-back Ronan Kpakio curled a shot wide 13 minutes from time, Posh protected their goal impressively to gain a most welcome, and thoroughly deserved, win.

Posh: Alex Bass, Harley Mills, Tom O’Connor, Tom Lees, Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Ben Woods (sub Donay O’Brien-Brady, 85 mins), Kyrell Lisbie (sub Klaidi Lolos, 72 mins), Abraham Odoh, Harry Leonard (sub Gustav Lindgren, 72 mins), Jimmy-Jay Morgan (sub Brandon Khela, 56 mins).

Unused subs: Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston, James Dornelly, David Okagbue, Ryan De Havilland.

Cardiff: Nathan Trott. Ronan Kpakio, Will Fish (sub Tanatswa Nyakuhwa, 90 + 1 min), Dylan Lawlor, Joel Bagan, Alex Robertson (sub Joel Colwill, 71 mins), David Turnbull, Rubin Colwill, Omari Kellyman (sub Isaak Davies, 57 mins), Cian Ashford, Callum Robinson (sub Yousef Salech, 57 mins).

Unused subs: Matthew Turner, Calum Chambers, Gabriel Osho, Ryan Wintle, Dakarai Mafico,

GOALS: Posh – Leonard (38 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Mills (foul), Khela (delaying the restart)

REFEREE: Sebastian Stockbridge 7.

ATTENDANCE: 4,405 (602 Cardiff).