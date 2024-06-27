Peterborough United open the League One season at home to Huddersfield Town.Peterborough United open the League One season at home to Huddersfield Town.
New League One supercomputer predicts another nail-biting finale for Peterborough United, plus where Cambridge United, Wrexham and the rest will finish

Published 27th Jun 2024, 07:00 BST
Posh will begin another promotion push a big home game against relegated Huddersfield Town.

They hope it will be the first game in a successful promotion season after falling at the semi-final hurdle for the last two seasons.

If they are to go up then Posh are going to face some stiff competition in another high quality league.

So where will Posh finish? Here this supercomputer, commissioned by Grosvenor Sport has the answers.

The supercomputer is a model created by a specifically curated code, which works as a probability model to predict the outcome of every single League One match and then simulates every fixture 1,000 times.

96pts (+34)

1. Birmingham City

96pts (+34)Photo: Cameron Smith

93pts (+26)

2. Blackpool

93pts (+26)Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

87pts (+26)

3. Lincoln City

87pts (+26)Photo: Pete Norton

86pts (+33)

4. Bolton Wanderers

86pts (+33)Photo: Michael Steele

