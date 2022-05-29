Posh played in black when beating Huddersfield Town 3-0 in the League One play-off final at Old Trafford on May 29, 2011.
The 2022-23 version shirt, modelled by striker Ricky-Jade Jones and European & WBA featherweight champion boxer Jordan Gill, is made from 100% Recycled Polyester, the shirt is ethically sourced, fully traceable, and responsibly produced.
Adult sizes begin at small and run through to 4XL, while junior sizes begin at 5-6 years and go through to 13-14 years. The shirt is priced at £48 for adults and £36 for juniors, the shorts are priced at £24 for adults and £20 for juniors, while the socks are priced at £10.
You can purchase the new kit online NOW or by visiting the club chop, which is open on the following days this week: Monday 30th May: 10am-3pm
Tuesday 31st May: 10am-3pm; Wednesday 1st June: 10am until 7.30pm
Supporters can also purchase the shirt here https://www.theposhonlinestore.com/replicakit/third/?utm_source=influencers&utm_medium=PT&utm_campaign=ThirdKitLaunch