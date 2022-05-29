The new Posh third strip modelled by first-team striker Ricky-Jade Jones and local European boxing champion Jordan Gill. Photo; Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh played in black when beating Huddersfield Town 3-0 in the League One play-off final at Old Trafford on May 29, 2011.

The 2022-23 version shirt, modelled by striker Ricky-Jade Jones and European & WBA featherweight champion boxer Jordan Gill, is made from 100% Recycled Polyester, the shirt is ethically sourced, fully traceable, and responsibly produced.

Adult sizes begin at small and run through to 4XL, while junior sizes begin at 5-6 years and go through to 13-14 years. The shirt is priced at £48 for adults and £36 for juniors, the shorts are priced at £24 for adults and £20 for juniors, while the socks are priced at £10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can purchase the new kit online NOW or by visiting the club chop, which is open on the following days this week: Monday 30th May: 10am-3pm

Tuesday 31st May: 10am-3pm; Wednesday 1st June: 10am until 7.30pm