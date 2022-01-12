New date set for Peterborough United v Luton Town

Peterborough United have rearranged their Championship clash with Luton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium for Tuesday, April 5 (7.45pm kick off).

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:16 pm
Action from Luton Toan v Posh earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The match should have been played on Saturday, February 5, but both clubs will be in FA Cup action that weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Posh have also rearranged their postponed festive fixtures. Posh will travel to Birmingham City on Tuesday January 25, host Reading on Tuesday, February 15 and travel to Bournemouth on Tuesday, March 8.

Luton TownBirmingham CityReadingBournemouth