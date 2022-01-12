New date set for Peterborough United v Luton Town
Peterborough United have rearranged their Championship clash with Luton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium for Tuesday, April 5 (7.45pm kick off).
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:16 pm
The match should have been played on Saturday, February 5, but both clubs will be in FA Cup action that weekend.
Posh have also rearranged their postponed festive fixtures. Posh will travel to Birmingham City on Tuesday January 25, host Reading on Tuesday, February 15 and travel to Bournemouth on Tuesday, March 8.