New date put on return of Peterborough United star man Kwame Poku

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Mar 2025, 21:08 BST
Kwame Poku could be back in a week's time. Photo: David Lowndes.Kwame Poku could be back in a week's time. Photo: David Lowndes.
Kwame Poku could be back in a week's time. Photo: David Lowndes.
The return of Kwame Poku from injury is now not expected to be for another week.

Poku, who is still the club’s top scorer in League One with ten goals, despite having been out with a hamstring injury since December 4, was initially given a chance of featuring on Saturday.

He was, however, not included in the squad that recorded a 3-1 victory over relegation rivals Shrewsbury in from of over 11,000 fans at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has now said that fans shouldn’t expect to see Poku before his side host Wycombe on Saturday (March 8).

Striker Gustav Lindgren is set to be available for Tuesday’s trip to Blackpool after missing the last four matches with a shoulder injury sustained at Charlton on February 11.

Ferguson said: “Gustav could have been involved but we just wanted to get an extra training session into him to make sure he has his full confidence back. He could be involved on Tuesday.

“Kwame won’t be ready until probably Wycombe.”

Posh were boosted by the return of Jadel Katongo after five games out having suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury in the warm down following the defeat at Bristol Rovers. The 20-year-old replaced James Dornelly with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Bradley Ihionvien started just his second league game of an injury-hit season. His only other league start came at Wrexham on January 4.

Related topics:Darren FergusonLeague OneWycombeBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice