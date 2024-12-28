New date for Charlton Athletic v Peterborough United has been confirmed

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh at Charlton last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United will now visit Charlton Athletic for a League One fixture on Tuesday, February 11.

The match at The Valley was postponed in November because of international call-ups for the Londoners. The rearranged match will now kick off a run of three successive away games for Posh. They also play at Stevenage on February 15 and Huddersfield Town on February 22.

Posh are unbeaten in their last six trips to Charlton (four wins) and won 2-1 there last season thanks to two goals from Ephron Mason-Clark.