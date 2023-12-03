Former Peterborough United striker Sammie Szmodics celebrated the award of an extension to his contract with a 14th Championship goal of the season for Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Sammie Szmodics scoring for Blackburn against Birmingham. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

The 28 year-old is now two goals clear of Southampton’s Adam Armstrong in the race for the second tier Golden Boot, but his latest close-range finish couldn’t save seventh-placed Rovers from a shock 3-1 defeat at whipping boys Sheffield Wednesday.

To think Posh had a forward line of Szmodics, Siriki Dembele and Ivan Toney in League One in the 2019-20 season. Toney continues to be linked with moves to Arsenal and Manchester United, while Szmodics and Dembele scored twice apiece when Blackburn beat Birmingham 4-2 last midweek.

Dembele drew a blank for the Blues in a disappointing 0-0 draw with Rotherham at St Andrews yesterday when the Millers were watched by potential new boss Nathan Jones.

Also in the Championship ex-Posh striker Matt Godden smacked a penalty against the crossbar in Coventry's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town. Jack Taylor came on for the final 12 minutes for the second-placed Tractor Boys.