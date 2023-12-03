New contract and another Championship goal for free-scoring ex-Peterborough United striker
The 28 year-old is now two goals clear of Southampton’s Adam Armstrong in the race for the second tier Golden Boot, but his latest close-range finish couldn’t save seventh-placed Rovers from a shock 3-1 defeat at whipping boys Sheffield Wednesday.
To think Posh had a forward line of Szmodics, Siriki Dembele and Ivan Toney in League One in the 2019-20 season. Toney continues to be linked with moves to Arsenal and Manchester United, while Szmodics and Dembele scored twice apiece when Blackburn beat Birmingham 4-2 last midweek.
Dembele drew a blank for the Blues in a disappointing 0-0 draw with Rotherham at St Andrews yesterday when the Millers were watched by potential new boss Nathan Jones.
Also in the Championship ex-Posh striker Matt Godden smacked a penalty against the crossbar in Coventry's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town. Jack Taylor came on for the final 12 minutes for the second-placed Tractor Boys.
Cambridge United reacted to the dismissal of manager Mark Bonner with a 4-0 FA Cup thumping of League One rivals Fleetwood Town at the Abbey Stadium. Former Posh player Danny Andrew opened the scoring against another old club.