Michael Duff (left) with Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

League One side Huddersfield Town have appointed former Barnsley boss Michael Duff as their new head coach.

Duff took the Tykes to the League One play-off final last season when they were unlucky to lose to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

He left Oakwell to manage Swansea City in the Championship, but he was sacked in December.

Duff replaces Andre Breitenreiter who left Huddersfield by mutual consent after failing to save them from relegation from the Championship.

“Since leaving my last role, I’ve had time to reflect, recharge and focus on what the next challenge I wanted to take on would look like," Duff told the club website. "Whatever was to come had to be right and be a good fit, and that is exactly what this feels like."

Duff is Huddersfield's sixth permanent manager since Carlos Corberan left the Terriers in July 2022.