New boss for a team expected to challenge for promotion from League One alongside Peterborough United next season and hotshot striker moves on from newly-promoted club
Duff took the Tykes to the League One play-off final last season when they were unlucky to lose to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.
He left Oakwell to manage Swansea City in the Championship, but he was sacked in December.
Duff replaces Andre Breitenreiter who left Huddersfield by mutual consent after failing to save them from relegation from the Championship.
“Since leaving my last role, I’ve had time to reflect, recharge and focus on what the next challenge I wanted to take on would look like," Duff told the club website. "Whatever was to come had to be right and be a good fit, and that is exactly what this feels like."
Duff is Huddersfield's sixth permanent manager since Carlos Corberan left the Terriers in July 2022.
Elsewhere in League One Stockport County star man Paddy Madden has left the club to drop back into League Two with newly-promoted Chesterfield. The 34 year-old failed to agree new terms with Stockport after scoring 22 goals in a promotion season from League Two.
