New boss bounces don't always mean much at Peterborough United

Former Posh boss Dave Robertson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​A new manager bounce doesn’t always mean much at Peterborough United.

Dave Robertson won his first four matches when managing Posh as a caretaker after replacing a frazzled Darren Ferguson in February, 2015 and that didn’t end well.

Grant McCann’s first game as a Posh caretaker also started with a bang, a 5-1 win at Oldham after he had replaced Robertson in September 2015.

McCann was back in caretaker charge later that season when his team again reacted positively by winning their next game 4-3 at Shrewsbury.

McCann had replaced Graham Westley who had started his Posh career with a 2-0 win at Bradford City.

McCann’s first game as permanent Posh boss was a 3-2 win at Rochdale on the opening day of the following season.

But a new manager bounce doesn’t always arrive for Posh. In Ferguson’s four spells as manager he won his first game only once, in his most recent stint when Posh won 2-0 at Port Vale.

The very first Ferguson game as Posh boss ended with a 1-0 defeat at Lincoln City in January, 2007.

Hie second spell started on January, 2011 with an away game at league One champions-elect Brighton and Posh lost 3-1. McCann was sent off in that game

And Ferguson’s third stint in in charge opened with a 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers as Joe Ward rescued a point with a late screamer.

Of Darragh MacAnthony’s other managerial appointments Steve Evans started his life at Posh with a 4-1 home win over Charlton. For Mark Cooper it was a 1-0 Championship defeat at Sheffield United.

Gary Johnson lost his first game 2-1 at home to Leicester, but Jim Gannon won his first match, 1-0 against QPR at London Road. Those two managers started off with Posh in the Championship.