New artwork teased in partnership between street art legend and Peterborough United
Posh fans have been given a first look at the results of a partnership between local street art legend Nathan Murdoch and the football club.
Nathan, who runs Street Arts Hire Ltd, is currently hard at work on a new Posh mural, which appears to be set to feature in the club’s new megastore.
In a teasing picture posted on Facebook, part of the new mural features a picture of club legend and freedom of the city holder Tommy Robson.
Nathan said: “I can’t give you much more than this but I can tell you, fans you are in for a treat.
"Good things come to those who wait.”
Work is currently ongoing at the club’s Weston Homes Stadium to create a new megastore. Cladding has already been built on the front on the main stand with the shop set to replace the former Forever Posh supporters bar- The Venue.
Plans also involve turning the current shop into a cafe.
Speaking previously about the project, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “We’re committed to a megastore and it should take four months.
"We’ve just smashed the sales record for the shop and with a 3500 square foot megastore we could expect revenues of £1.3-1.4 million.
"The current shop could then be used to sell tea, coffee etc.”