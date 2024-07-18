Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United have launched their new home kit for the 2024-25 season.

The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, with junior sizes from 5-14 years as well mini-kits. Posh will play in an all-all blue kit at home next season.

The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors with our mini-kit priced at £40 for the full kit.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony claimed it’s the best home shirt ‘for 50 years.’ Do you agree? Send a message to @PTAlanSwann on X.