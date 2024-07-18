New all-blue Peterborough United home kit launched
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peterborough United have launched their new home kit for the 2024-25 season.
The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, with junior sizes from 5-14 years as well mini-kits. Posh will play in an all-all blue kit at home next season.
The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors with our mini-kit priced at £40 for the full kit.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony claimed it’s the best home shirt ‘for 50 years.’ Do you agree? Send a message to @PTAlanSwann on X.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.