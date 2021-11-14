Netherton United’s record-breaking Women’s FA Cup run goes on after a thrilling victory, but Peterborough United are beaten after conceding ‘stupid’ goals

Netherton celebrate their winning goal against Knowle. Photo: Roger Ellison.

Netherton beat higher-level Knowle FC from the West Midlands 3-2 after extra time at the Grange today (November 14) to extend, what was already a club record run, into a further round. Remarkably they have travelled further than Peterborough United who were beaten 4-0 at fellow National League Midlands Division One side Long Eaton United in their first round tie today.

Knowle arrived at the Grange second in the West Midlands Premier Division having won five of their six league matches this season, but reigning Cambs League champions Netherton were also full of confidence having won every competitive fixture they’ve played this term.

Something had to give and deservedly it was Knowle’s proud record. Netherton fell behind, but led 2-1 at the break before conceding an equaliser in the first minute of the second half. The city side then dominated the rest of normal time with Emily Johnson just failing to finish a length-of-the-field move five minutes from time.

Ellie Hannan (red shirt, blonde hair) has just scored for Netherton against Knowle. Photo: Roger Ellison.

Netherton also bossed the first period of extra time and found the goal they deserved. albeit from an unlikely source, after just five minutes. Netherton have been a free-scoring force this season, but right-back Naomi Dauncey had yet to find the back of the net until she pounced on a goalkeeping error to strike what turned out to be the winning goal.

The hosts had to survive a couple of awkward set-piece moments before victory was confirmed, but they were well worth their place in tomorrow afternoon’s draw.

Yasmin Green had bundled home the first-half equaliser from a delicious right-wing cross from Johnson before Ellie Hannon scored from close range from a corner.

Knowle levelling so quickly into the second half must have been dispiriting, but the introduction from the substitutes’ bench of Jenna Nairn helped Netherton take control. She was a powerful presence in midfield whether defending or attacking, while full-back Dita Upesjure was excellent throughout.

Action from Netherton v Knowle in the Women's FA Cup. Photo: Roger Ellison.

Posh were competitive in the first-half at Long Eaton and trailed by just a single goal at the break, but the wheels fell off in the second-half and they conceded three more goals.